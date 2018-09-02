THURSDAY, FEB. 15

LECTURE

Presentation by Latina poet, entrepreneur and philanthropist Brandi Katherine Herrera on her recent business venture, Helado Rosa, a color concept shop featuring handcrafted works by Mexican artisans; 4 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

MUSIC

Ithaca Music Forum talk by pop music theorist Nicole Biamonte, who will discuss everything from how a dance track’s rhythm affects the way we think about its sound and timbre to what the syncopation of a Led Zeppelin guitar riff has to do with the song’s duration; 5 p.m., McHenry Lobby, Whalen Center.

Concert by the District5 Wind Quintet, an ensemble that has developed a unique repertoire that showcases the virtuosity, colors and endless possibilities of the wind quintet; 8:15 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SUNDAY, FEB. 18

MUSIC

“Dance with Me,” a faculty flute recital by Wendy Herbener Mehne, with pianist Diane Birr, featuring a program of dance music by Bach, Faure, Offermans, PIazzolla and Schoenfield; 4 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, FEB. 20

LECTURE

“On the Move: Changing Mechanisms of Mexico-U.S. Migration,” a presentation by Cornell University sociology professor Filiz Garip on the findings from her recently published book based on research into the changing patterns of migration over time; 7 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

MUSIC

Guest recital by percussionist Steve Solook, a member of the Aurora Borealis duo and of the non-profit organization Cultures in Harmony; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “Cendrillon,” a French opera based on the Cinderella fairy tale; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WORKSHOP

“IC Data Day,” a series of panel discussions and talks celebrating and promoting a culture of data-informed decision making, with a keynote address by Marco Baptista, associate director of research programs at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research; 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Clark and Klingenstein Lounges, Campus Center.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Salon de Fleurus,” a touring exhibit comprising a contemporary reconstruction of the Parisian salon of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, referencing a story of modern art’s beginnings through one of the first gathering places for burgeoning young artists such as Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and Stein herself.

The exhibit runs through March 4 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.