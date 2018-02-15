THURSDAY, FEB. 22

SCREENING

Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series showing of “Regarding Susan Sontag,” a documentary on the life of one of the most influential and provocative thinkers of the 20th century, followed by a discussion with Assistant Professor of English Jennifer Spitzer; 6 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

FRIDAY, FEB. 23

MUSIC

Annual Black History Month Concert, featuring Ghanaian xylophone master Alfred Kpebesaane, the Ithaca College West African Drumming and Dance Ensemble, students from the Worlds of Music Class and the Vocal Jazz Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “Cendrillon,” a French opera based on the Cinderella fairy tale; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SUNDAY, FEB. 25

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “Cendrillon,” a French opera based on the Cinderella fairy tale; 2 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “Cendrillon,” a French opera based on the Cinderella fairy tale; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Salon de Fleurus,” a touring exhibit comprising a contemporary reconstruction of the Parisian salon of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, referencing a story of modern art’s beginnings through one of the first gathering places for burgeoning young artists such as Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and Stein herself.

The exhibit runs through March 4 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.