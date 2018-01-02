FRIDAY, FEB. 9

MUSIC

Roberta Peters Vocal Master Class by guest artist Erie Mills, artistic director of Livermore Valley Opera; 3 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

MUSIC

Chinese New Year Concert; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Salon de Fleurus,” a touring exhibit comprising a contemporary reconstruction of the Parisian salon of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, referencing a story of modern art’s beginnings through one of the first gathering places for burgeoning young artists such as Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and Stein herself.

The exhibit runs through March 4 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.