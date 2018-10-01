TUESDAY, JAN. 23

LECTURE

MLK Celebration keynote address by Marlon Peterson, who spent his entire 20s in the New York State Prison system and is now an advocate and educator on behalf of youth development, violence prevention, criminal justice, and race and gender justice; 4:30 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.

PRESENTATION

MLK Celebration presentation by first-year Ithaca College Martin Luther King Scholars, who will use creative performance and multimedia to reflect on experiences and knowledge gained through their travels to Georgia and Alabama as part of the annual Civil Rights Tour; 4 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.

WORKSHOP

“Are You Woke? Remaining Awake for the Great Revolution and Relaunching Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s Poor People's Campaign Today,” an interactive workshop that will revisit the last years of King’s work and consider how to follow his call 50 years later; 12:10–1 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 24

SCREENING/DISCUSSION

“Remaining Awake: Unpacking Media–‘Black-ish: Lemons,’” a screening of an episode of “Black-ish,” followed by a discussion on how to decipher and navigate media in an age of fake news and alternative facts, led by Cyndy Scheibe, executive director of the media literacy initiative Project Look Sharp; 6 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.

