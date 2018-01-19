THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

LECTURE

MLK Celebration closing keynote address by Rabbi Saul Berman, a leading Orthodox thinker who was active in both the Civil Rights and Soviet Jewry movements, who will recount his experiences as part of a group of clergy who conducted voter registration work in Alabama in 1965; 6 p.m., Textor 102.

WORKSHOPS

“White Allyship,” an MLK Celebration workshop exploring and understanding the ways white people can get involved with — and aid in — racial and social justice movements; 12:10–1 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

“The Palestinian Nakba, 70 Years Later: Will Americans Go On Sleeping?” an MLK Celebration workshop exploring the 1948 Nakba and the attempts that Palestinians have made over 70 years to gain their freedom and reclaim their homes; 12:10–1 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

FRIDAY, JAN. 26

MUSIC

Annual School of Music MLK Celebration Concert, with performances by the Ithaca College Chorus, Choir, and Jazz Vocal Ensemble along with students and faculty and guest ensemble the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers; 7:30 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SUNDAY, JAN. 28

MUSIC

Concerto Competition concert; 1 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, JAN. 29

MUSIC

“Zugzwang: Sixteen Duos by Gliere and Walker,” a faculty recital by Nicholas Walker, double basses, and Elizabeth Simkin, violoncello and tenor violin; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 31

MUSIC

Concert by the Bill Tiberio Band, with Vinnie Ruggiero, Scott Bradley, Geoff Smith and Phil Lake; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.