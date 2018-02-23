Ithaca College Calendar of Events March 1-7

THURSDAY, MARCH 1

LECTURE

“Kicking My Blue Genes in the Butt,” a one-man show and educational presentation on suicide, mental health and diversity by Joshua Rivedal, author and founder of The I’mpossible Project; 7 p.m., Textor 102.

MUSIC

Guest recital by pianist Jania Aubakirova, director of the Kazakhstan National Conservatory, performing works by Bach, Beehoven, Chopin and Mozart; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Concert Band and Campus Band; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Showing and discussion of the Indian romantic drama “Loev,” the story of the complex emotional and sexual relationship between two friends, with writer and director Sudhanshu Saria, a 2006 Ithaca College graduate; 6 p.m., Park Hall Auditorium.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “Cendrillon,” a French opera based on the Cinderella fairy tale; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

MUSIC

Mary Hayes North Competition for Senior Piano Majors; 2 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Jazz Ensemble, performing the music of Thelonious Monk; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Showing and discussion of “Surviving Me,” the story of a college student who embarks on a journey of self-discovery amidst a sexual identity crisis, with writer and director Leah Yanaton; 7 p.m., Park Hall Auditorium.

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “Cendrillon,” a French opera based on the Cinderella fairy tale; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

MUSIC

Performance by the winners of the annual Concerto Competition with the Ithaca College Symphony Orchestra; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, MARCH 5

MUSIC

Concert by the Percussion Ensembles; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, MARCH 6

MUSIC

Concert by the Choir; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series showing of “Check It,” a documentary about a black gay gang struggling to survive in one of Washington, D.C.’s, most violent neighborhoods; 6 p.m., Textor 101.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

MUSIC

Concert by the Wind Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.



SCREENING

Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series showing of “Free CeCe!” a documentary about a transgender woman who was imprisoned after killing a man while defending herself from assault; 6 p.m., Textor 101.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Salon de Fleurus,” a touring exhibit comprising a contemporary reconstruction of the Parisian salon of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, referencing a story of modern art’s beginnings through one of the first gathering places for burgeoning young artists such as Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and Stein herself.

The exhibit runs through March 4 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.