THURSDAY, MARCH 22

ART

Opening reception for “The Veil of Veronica,” an exhibition of work by Craig Calderwood, Nicki Green and Jordan Reznick that follows the mission of MOTHA (Museum of Trans Hirstory and Art), featuring archival objects in ceramics, low-craft and photography; 5–7 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

EXHIBITION

Annual Educational Technology Day, with seminars and product demonstrations by leading national and regional computer and technology vendors, featuring a self-driving SUV, VR, robotics demonstrations and more; 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Campus Center.

MUSIC

Concert by the African Drumming and Dance Ensemble; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

MUSIC

Faculty piano recital by Vadim Serebryany; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

MUSIC

Concert by the Trumpet Ensemble; 7 p.m., Nabenhauer Recital Room, Whalen Center.

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

MUSIC

Frühling Posaunen (Spring Trombones) concert featuring trombone choirs from the Ithaca College School of Music, Eastman School of Music, and Penn State; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, MARCH 26

MUSIC

“Fairy Tales,” an After Dinner Mint showcase of faculty performers; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

MUSIC

Louis K. Thaler Concert Violinist Series performance by Christian Tetzlaff, featuring an all-Bach program of music for unaccompanied violin; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” adapted for the stage by alumna Kate Hamill ’05 in a version that brings out the absurdity of 19th-century England’s gossip-driven society; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

MUSIC

Concert by the Gamer Symphony Orchestra; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBIT

“The Veil of Veronica,” an exhibition of work by Craig Calderwood, Nicki Green and Jordan Reznick that follows the mission of MOTHA (Museum of Trans Hirstory and Art), featuring archival objects in ceramics, low-craft and photography.

The exhibit runs through April 20 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.