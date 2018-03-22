THURSDAY, MARCH 29

MUSIC

Concert by the Chamber and Symphony Orchestras, featuring Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella” ballet, Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony and Montano’s “Three Night Pieces”; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” adapted for the stage by alumna Kate Hamill ’05 in a version that brings out the absurdity of 19th-century England’s gossip-driven society; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” adapted for the stage by alumna Kate Hamill ’05 in a version that brings out the absurdity of 19th-century England’s gossip-driven society; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” adapted for the stage by alumna Kate Hamill ’05 in a version that brings out the absurdity of 19th-century England’s gossip-driven society; 2 and 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

MUSIC

Guest recital by Mutsumi Tsuuzaki, xylophone, and Mihoko Tsutsumi, piano; 8:30 p.m., room 3104, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBIT

“The Veil of Veronica,” an exhibition of work by Craig Calderwood, Nicki Green and Jordan Reznick that follows the mission of MOTHA (Museum of Trans Hirstory and Art), featuring archival objects in ceramics, low-craft and photography.

The exhibit runs through April 20 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.