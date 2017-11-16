TUESDAY, NOV. 28

MUSIC

Performance of African drumming and dance, directed by Jonathan Keefner; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

MUSIC

Concert by the Contemporary Chamber Ensemble, directed by Jorge Grossmann; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Another Time,” featuring works by Anna Von Mertens exploring the rifts and connections between past and present; “Objects & Apparitions,” featuring photographs by Christine Elfman exploring the temporal wane of objects, images and memory; and “Stay Awhile: A Cabinet of Curiosities from Collections of Ithaca College,” featuring objects and specimens from across the college placed in a curiosity cabinet, inviting viewers to pause to appreciate the interplay between Ithaca College and the world that surrounds it.

The exhibits run through Dec. 17 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.