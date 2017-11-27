THURSDAY, NOV. 30

ART

Artist talk by Christine Elfmanm, whose exhibit “Objects & Apparitions” is currently on display; 6 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

MUSIC

Concert by Sinfonietta; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

MUSIC

“A Festival of the Music of the Second Viennese School,” featuring the American String Quartet performing works by Berg, Schönberg and Webern; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

MUSIC

“A Festival of the Music of the Second Viennese School: Schönberg’s Revolution,” featuring the American String Quartet performing works by Mahler and Schönberg; 5 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

MUSIC

“A Festival of the Music of the Second Viennese School: ‘A New Language’ Chamber Music”; featuring faculty and student artists performing works by Berg, Schönberg and Webern; 4 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Percussion Ensemble; 4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, DEC. 4

MUSIC

Concert by the Piano/Strings/Winds Chamber Ensembles; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, DEC. 5

MUSIC

Concert by the Campus Choral Ensemble; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Woodwind Chamber Ensembles; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SCREENING

Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen showing of the documentary “How To Survive A Plague,” in observance of World AIDS Day; 7 p.m., Textor 101.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre production of “In the Red and Brown Water,” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s (“Moonlight”) drama about a young woman struggling to find herself while entering womanhood; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

MUSIC

Ithaca Music Forum presentation by Crystal Peebles, Timothy Johnson and Sara Haefeli on Caroline Shaw’s “Partita for 8 Voices”; 5 p.m., McHenry Lobby, Whalen Center.

Concert by the Campus Band and Campus Jazz Ensemble; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Another Time,” featuring works by Anna Von Mertens exploring the rifts and connections between past and present; “Objects & Apparitions,” featuring photographs by Christine Elfman exploring the temporal wane of objects, images and memory; and “Stay Awhile: A Cabinet of Curiosities from Collections of Ithaca College,” featuring objects and specimens from across the college placed in a curiosity cabinet, inviting viewers to pause to appreciate the interplay between Ithaca College and the world that surrounds it.

The exhibits run through Dec. 17 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.