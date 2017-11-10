MONDAY, OCT. 23

LECTURES

“This Chair Rocks: How Ageism Warps Our View of Long Life,” a Gerontology institute Distinguished Speaker Series talk by author and activist Ashton Applewhite, who strives to make discrimination on the basis of age as unacceptable as any other kind; 7 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.

“Returning, Remembering, Forgiving,” the annual Holocaust Lecture talk by Nobel laureate Roald Hoffman, on how his family survived the Nazi attempt to exterminate the Jewish people in the Ukraine; 7:30 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

MUSIC

Faculty bassoon recital by Christin Schillinger, with pianist Jed Moss, performing 21st-century music for bassoon; 7 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

LECTURE

“Let the Hoes Speak: Cardi B & CupcakKe, Rethinking Intersectionality Through Ratchetness,” a Center for the Study of Culture, Race, and Ethnicity Discussion Series presentation by assistant professors Nicole Horsley and Ashley Hall, who will create a context for examining self-proclaimed hoes turned hip-hop rappers; 6 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.