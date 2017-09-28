THURSDAY, OCT. 5

ART

Artist talk by Leslie Brack on her current exhibition, “Memorandum,” a display of watercolors of old metal filing cabinets that transform her subjects’ stolid, banal forms into symbols of loss and transience; 6 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

LECTURE:

Presentation and discussion with historian Mark Bray on his book “ANTIFA: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” about the controversial movement that is leading opposition to the resurgence of fascism and white supremacy in America; 5 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” Tony Kushner’s award-winning drama that explores love, sex and religion amidst the 1980s AIDS crisis; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” Tony Kushner’s award-winning drama that explores love, sex and religion amidst the 1980s AIDS crisis; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

MUSIC

Guest bassoon recital by Susan Nelson; 4 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” Tony Kushner’s award-winning drama that explores love, sex and religion amidst the 1980s AIDS crisis; 2 and 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” Tony Kushner’s award-winning drama that explores love, sex and religion amidst the 1980s AIDS crisis; 2 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

LECTURE

National Coming Out Day presentation by Svante Myrick, mayor of the City of Ithaca who has been at the forefront of acting in solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities; 7 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” Tony Kushner’s award-winning drama that explores love, sex and religion amidst the 1980s AIDS crisis; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11

MUSIC

Concert by the Percussion Ensembles; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” Tony Kushner’s award-winning drama that explores love, sex and religion amidst the 1980s AIDS crisis; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Memorandum,” a display of Leslie Brack’s watercolors of old metal filing cabinets that transform her subjects’ stolid, banal forms into symbols of loss and transience; and “Time Breaks Open,” featuring prints by Susan Weisend depicting an exuberant and humbling landscape of gorges, rock slabs, fossils and tributaries. Both exhibits run through Oct. 18 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.