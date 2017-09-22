THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

ART

Artist talk by Susan Weisend, whose exhibit of prints depicting an exuberant and humbling landscape of gorges, rock slabs, fossils and tributaries, titled “Time Breaks Open,” is currently on display; 6 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

LECTURE

Park Distinguished Visitor presentation by Pulitzer-winning journalist Ron Suskind, author of “Life, Animated: A Story of Sidekicks, Heroes, and Autism,” the story of his autistic son who was able to learn about life, language and emotion with the help of his passion for Disney animated films; 7:30 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

MUSIC

Ithaca Music Forum presentation by musicologist Ellie Hisama, author of “Gendering Musical Modernism” and co-editor of “Critical Minded: New Approaches to Hip Hop Studies”; 5 p.m., McHenry Lobby, Whalen Center.

“An Evening with Javier Colon,” a Latinx Heritage Month performance of acoustic soul by the first winner of NBC’s “The Voice”; 6 p.m., IC Square, Campus Center.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

MUSIC

Concert by the Symphony Orchestra, featuring works by Brahms and Lang; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

MUSIC

Performance by Duo Concertante; 4 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

MUSIC

Robert G. Boehmler Community Foundation concert by Norwegian trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth, runner-up in the Eurovision Young Musicians Competition, with pianist Gunnar Flagstad, featuring works by Bartok, Grieg, Hindemith and Weill; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

READING

Latinx Heritage Month poetry reading by AfroBoricua writer, performer and educator Noel Quiñones; 7 p.m., IC Square, Campus Center.

SCREENING

Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series and Latinx Heritage Month showing of “El Canto del Colibri,” a documentary that explores the relationships between Latino immigrant fathers and their LGBTQ family members; 7 p.m., Textor 101.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” Tony Kushner’s award-winning drama that explores love, sex and religion amidst the 1980s AIDS crisis; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches,” Tony Kushner’s award-winning drama that explores love, sex and religion amidst the 1980s AIDS crisis; 8 p.m., Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

ONGOING EXHIBITS

“Memorandum,” a display of Leslie Brack’s watercolors of old metal filing cabinets that transform her subjects’ stolid, banal forms into symbols of loss and transience; and “Time Breaks Open,” featuring prints by Susan Weisend depicting an exuberant and humbling landscape of gorges, rock slabs, fossils and tributaries. Both exhibits run through Oct. 18 in the Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.