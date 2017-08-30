THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

ART

Opening reception for the paired exhibitions “Time Breaks Open,” featuring Susan Weisand’s prints depicting an exuberant and humbling landscape of gorges, rock slabs, fossils and tributaries; and “Memorandum,” featuring Leslie Brack’s watercolors of old metal filing cabinets that transform her subjects’ stolid, banal forms into symbols of loss and transience; 5–7 p.m., Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

MUSIC

“Journey West,” a musical program chronicling the migration of melody through an interactive aural and visual lecture and performance; 8:15 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

MUSIC

“Short and Suite,” a faculty cello recital by Elizabeth Simkin, featuring works by Bach and Britten; 4 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

MUSIC

Faculty saxophone recital by Mike Titlebaum, featuring new jazz compositions and arrangements by Titlebaum with a band combining faculty, students, alumni and other professional musicians; 7 p.m., Hockett Family Recital Hall, Whalen Center.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

