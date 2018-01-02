Ithaca College LGBT Center Director to Discuss Action for Campus Change

The founding program director of the Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services will discuss the need for individual, institutional and organizational behavior change and accountability in a campus talk on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Luca Maurer will present “Queering Colleges, Transforming Campuses: Intersectionality, Action and Change” at 6 p.m. in Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

His talk is free and open to the public.

Maurer says that we are at the crux of change in our institutions, our country and our world, but that there is much work still to do to dismantle oppression and make systems, policies and practices support LGBT student success.

“Policies are only a start,” notes Maurer. “Individuals must take action to operationalize this commitment at every level. This requires approaches that are systemic, participatory and emergent and that are socially and generatively dynamic and complex. Revolutionary organizing and action requires strategy, collaboration and solidarity with foundations rooted in interconnectedness, humility, empathy, compassion and love.”

Maurer is the co-author of “The Teaching Transgender Toolkit: A Facilitator’s Guide to Increasing Knowledge, Decreasing Prejudice & Building Skills,” which was named 2016 book of the year by the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists. He also co-authored “The LGBTQIA+ Supportive Campus: Developing Effective Policies, Programs & Practices” and is co-editor of “Doing Gender Diversity: Readings in Theory and Real-World Experience.” Maurer received the American Psychological Association’s Division 44 Distinguished Contribution to Education and Training Award in 2017.

His talk is part of the Ithaca College Center for the Study of Culture, Race, and Ethnicity (CSCRE) Discussion Series. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/cscre.