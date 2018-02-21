Ithaca College Named One of Nation's Top Fulbright Award Producers

Ithaca College had more faculty named Fulbright scholars than any other Master's level institution in the nation last year, and for the second year in a row the college ranks among the country's overall top producers of student and faculty Fulbright award winners. The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.

The success of the top-producing institutions for 2017-18 was highlighted in the “Chronicle of Higher Education.” Ithaca College was one of only 16 schools to appear in both the student and faculty Fulbright rankings. The college ranked first among Master’s-level institutions for faculty awards and fifth for student awards.

Hugh Egan, professor in the Department of English and faculty liaison for students seeking external grants and awards, said that the ranking showed improvement from the previous year, when the college ranked third and 17th for faculty and student awards, respectively.

“It's great to see that IC has moved up in the rankings, and it's further evidence that our faculty and students are thinking globally and are willing to take intellectual risks,” said Egan.

Four faculty members earned Fulbright awards in 2017.

Jennifer Germann, associate professor of art history, is conducting research into the 18th century Portrait of Dido Elizabeth Belle and Lady Elizabeth Murray at the University of York in the United Kingdom. Lindsay Gilmour, assistant professor of theatre arts, is researching the ritual dances of nuns in northern India. Michael Smith, associate professor of history and environmental studies and sciences, is working with members of a village in Sabana Grande, Nicaragua, to help produce an environmental history of the community, which has thrived using energy sources such as solar power. Paul Wilson, associate professor of art history, is researching how 21st century art depicts significant moments in Namibia’s history at the University of Namibia.





“This ranking is indicative of the essential, high impact research performed by our faculty,” said Linda Petrosino, provost and vice president for educational affairs. “Their experiences as Fulbright scholars advance their research agendas and most importantly serves to inform their classroom and laboratory instruction, translating into a high-quality educational experience for our students.”

Five Ithaca College students and graduates won Fulbright awards in 2017 to spend a post-graduate year abroad. Kaleb Cabisca ’17 is teaching and conducting research into the Bosnian Crisis of 1908-9 in Vienna, Austria. Victor Lopez-Carmen ’17 is conducting research on aboriginal health issues at Western Sydney University in Australia. Samuel Rubin ’17 is studying the music and politics of Polish composer Henryk Górecki at the Polish Academy of Sciences and Institute of Art in Warsaw, Poland. Kaela Bamberger ’14 is pursuing a Master’s degree in international relations at the University Aberystwyth in Wales, United Kingdom. Kathleen Malnati ’16 is teaching English in Goiania, Brazil.

Ithaca College has had longstanding success with the Fulbright. Since 1995, 35 students have won awards, while at least 26 faculty members have received awards since 1998.

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 360,000 participants — chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential — with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

For more information, visit www.fulbrightonline.org/us.