Ithaca College Names Paula Younger as Executive Director for Government and Community Relations

Ithaca College has named an accomplished administrator with over 25 years of leadership and management experience in both the public and private sectors as its new executive director for government and community relations. Paula Younger, who has served since 2006 as deputy county administrator for Tompkins County, was appointed after a thorough search process. She will begin her new position at IC on Jan. 15, 2018.

In her current role, Younger has assisted in the oversight of day-to-day county operations encompassing 27 departments and an annual budget of $179 million, serving over 100,000 residents.

Among other accomplishments, she led the establishment of Tompkins County’s first Diversity and Inclusion Policy, managed grant development efforts for funds to help start the Greater Tompkins County Municipal Health Insurance Consortium, facilitated a county-wide effort to expand broadband internet service to unserved and under-served areas of the county, and developed a comprehensive compliance program to demonstrate the county’s commitment to conducting business in accordance with the highest ethical standards.

In her new position, Younger will partner with Melissa Daly, chief of staff in the Office of the President, to support the college’s government and community relations efforts. President Shirley M. Collado had announced the creation of the position in September, citing the growing nature of the college’s work in government relations as well as a dedication to strengthening ties to the local community.

“This is a position that is necessary and timely, and reflects an emerging strategic need,” says Collado. “I am excited to welcome Paula to Ithaca College, where she will help manage key initiatives shared between my office and the offices of our vice presidents and many campus leaders, and will be charged with developing and maintaining relationships that promote strong and productive collaborations between the college and the local community as well as state and federal governments.”

“I am sincerely honored to be selected for this role, and I appreciate the confidence placed in me by President Collado and members of the IC senior leadership team,” says Younger. “I look forward to serving Ithaca College, an outstanding institution of higher learning, with a new president who has an exceptional vision for the school’s future — including its role as an active community partner. This is indeed an incredible opportunity to continue to support my community in a new and exciting way, and I am ready to get started.”

Younger holds a master’s degree in human services administration from Springfield College and a bachelor’s degree in communication disorders from Hampton University. During her career, she has worked extensively with federal and state agencies, local governments, community-based organizations, and higher education and research entities.

Prior to joining Tompkins County, Younger had served with consulting firms in Virginia and Maryland that managed a number of government programs. This included appointments as director of the Office for Victims of Crime Training and Technical Assistance Center, director of the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention National Training and Technical Assistance Center, and division coordinator of the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment National Leadership Institute Project.

Younger has extensive affiliations in the local community. She serves on the boards of directors of Cayuga Health System and Cayuga Medical Center and on the board of trustees of Kendal at Ithaca, is a member of the Ithaca City School District’s Equity and Inclusion Leadership Council, and performs with the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers.