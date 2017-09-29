Ithaca College Professors Mark Banned Book Week with Literary and Theatrical Event

Several members of the Ithaca College community honored freedom of speech and expression during an event at the Tompkins County Library during Banned Book Week.

“Ithaca Out Loud” paired writers with actors to present performances of stories, poetry, and drama at the Tompkins County Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The event was a local spin on the National Public Radio program “Selected Shorts,” and was sponsored by Ithaca City of Asylum.

The literary and theatrical event featured the work of IC scholar-in-residence Raza Rumi, who first came to Ithaca as a writer-in-residence with ICOA. A selection of his memoir “Delhi by Heart” was performed by Greg Bostwick, an acting professor in the Department of Theatre Arts.

Other participants from the department include Cynthia Henderson, an associate professor of acting, who performed a folk tale by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alison Lurie; and Saviana Stanescu, assistant professor, who had a monologue performed by a local actor.

Two professors in the Department of Writing also participated: Anthony DiRenzo and Katharyn Howd Machan had a short story and poem, respectively, performed during the event.