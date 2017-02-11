Ithaca College Screens Film on Traveling Sisterhood of Poets/Musicians

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series at Ithaca College will present a free public showing of the documentary “The Revival: Women and the Word” on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The screening will take place at 7 p.m. in Textor 101.

“The Revival: Women and the Word” chronicles the creation of an international salon-styled tour led and supported by women. It tells the story of how Jade Foster recruited a group of five dynamic poets and musicians to become stewards of a movement that builds community among queer women of color, upholds literary arts excellence and occupies living rooms across the country.

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series is sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Education, Outreach, and Services. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/lgbt.