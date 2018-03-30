Ithaca College Speaker to Discuss Decolonial Methods as Intersectional Praxis

The Center for the Study of Culture, Race, and Ethnicity at Ithaca College will present a talk by historical researcher and author Emma Perez on Thursday, April 5. Perez will discuss “Decolonial Methods as Intersectional Praxis” at 6 p.m. in Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center. It is free and open to the public.

Perez says there is an effort to integrate complex identities emerging from race, class, gender, sexualities and a number of other differences. However, are intersectional practices necessarily decolonial? And what does it mean to include decolonial methods as part of the intersectional praxis? Her talk will address these questions from a decolonial queer of color perspective.



Perez serves as a research associate at the Southwest Center and as a professor in the Department of Gender/Women’s Studies at the University of Arizona. She has written three novels: “Gulf Dreams” (1996), considered one of the first Chicana lesbian novels in print; “Forgetting the Alamo, Or, Blood Memory” (2009), which earned second place in the historical fiction category from International Latino Books as well as the National Association for Chicana and Chicano Studies Regional Book Award; and “Electra’s Complex” (2015), an academic mystery.



For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/cscre.