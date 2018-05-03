Ithaca College Speaker to Discuss Transforming Pain into Power

The Ithaca College Center for the Study of Culture, Race, and Ethnicity (CSCRE) will host a talk by Gregory Mitchell titled “Honoring Ourselves Through Healing: Transforming our Pain into our Power” on Thursday, March 8. Free and open to the public, the presentation is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

Mitchell is currently a master’s degree candidate in ethnic studies at San Francisco State University. Personal experiences with gun violence and the prison industrial complex led to his personal journey of healing as well as his professional pursuits as a mindfulness instructor and residential counselor in incarcerated settings, continuation high schools, and community-based organizations.

“Staying alive is the most important component of any movement focused on combating systemic oppression,” said Mitchell. “Too often, our emotional and physical wellness become sacrificed in movements aimed at resisting these oppressive forces, but this is unsustainable. Building a more equitable and just world will take commitment to healing individually from our emotional distress.”

Mitchell's talk is part of the CSCRE Discussion Series.