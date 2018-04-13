Ithaca College Theatre Presents Cabaret

Ithaca College Theatre welcomes audiences to the infamous Kit Kat Club as it presents the classic musical “Cabaret.” Performances will take place in Clark Theatre on April 17, 19, 20, 21 and 24-28 at 8 p.m., with matinee performances on April 22 and 28 at 2 p.m.

Priced from $8 to $16, tickets are currently available online at ithaca.ticketforce.com or over the phone at (607) 274-3224. You may call or visit the Dillingham Center Box Office Monday-Thursday noon-5p.m.; and Friday, noon-4p.m. Audiences should be advised that this production contains sexual and adult content and may not be suitable for children.

Originally written by John Kander and Fred Ebb, “Cabaret” is set in pre-World War II Berlin as the Nazi party is rising to power. The audience is taken to the Kit Kat Club, a seedy nightclub where people hide away and attempt to escape their troubles. The musical tells the unconventional love story of two star-crossed lovers, singer Sally and novelist Cliff (played by Sydney Parra ’18 and Corey Kline ’18), depicting the nobility and fragility of characters who strive to make the best choices for their lives as the world collapses around them.

Directed by Theatre Arts Professor Catherine Weidner, the production explores LGBTQ-related topics and features gay and sexually fluid characters, as well as characters who cross-dress. The play shows how these characters were treated in 1930s Berlin. At the time, the city was a hub of sexual exploration with a vibrant nightlife, but as the Nazis rose to power Berlin’s free-spirited individualism was cast aside.

A nationally recognized professional theatre-training program, the Department of Theatre Arts attracts students from across the globe. Throughout the year, undergraduate students present all aspects of theatre in a professional model.

Dillingham Center proudly accommodates all patrons. Individuals with special needs are asked to contact 607-274-3224 or email ictams1@gmail.com to request accommodations as soon as possible.