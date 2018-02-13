Ithaca College Theatre Reinvents Cinderella with Cendrillon

A fairytale opera inspired by Cinderella, Jules Massenet’s “Cendrillon” is set to take the stage at Ithaca College.

Performances will take place in Hoerner Theatre on February 23, 27, March 1 and 3 at 8 p.m., as well as a matinee performance on February 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are currently available online at Ithaca.ticketforce.com or over the phone at (607) 274-3224. Prices range from $8 to $16. You may call or visit the Dillingham Center Box Office Monday-Thursday, noon-5 p.m.; and Friday, noon-4 p.m.

Inspired by Charles Perrault’s 1698 version of the Cinderella fairy tale, “Cendrillon” tells the tale of Lucette and the dark twists and turns that lead her to Prince Charming. With the help of her fairy godmother and magical spirits in the forest, Lucette can go to the palace where she finds her prince. In her rush to get home before midnight, she loses him, and thus a magical journey to reunite the lovers ensues.

Director Erik Pearson says that all the characters in the opera are facing some sort of struggle. He intends to blur the lines between who is necessarily bad and good because it will allow the audience to sympathize with each character.

The opera will be conducted by assistant professor Christopher Zemliauskas. Ithaca College Theatre’s creative team includes scenic designer Alex Ward ’18, costume designer Shivanna Sooknanan ’18, lighting designer Nicholas Palatella ’18, stage manager Maggie Lapinski ’18 and dramaturg Samantha Hurley ’18.

A nationally recognized professional theatre-training program, the Department of Theatre Arts attracts students from across the globe. Throughout the school year, undergraduate students present all aspects of theatre in a professional model.

Dillingham Center proudly accommodates all patrons. Individuals with special needs are asked to contact 607-274-3224 or email icstudio2tam@gmail.com to request accommodations as soon as possible.