Ithaca College to Screen Documentary on Marriage Equality Legal Battle

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series at Ithaca College will kick off its 2017–18 schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with the documentary “The Freedom to Marry.” Free and open to the public, the film will be shown at 7 p.m. in Textor 101.

“The Freedom to Marry” takes a riveting ride alongside attorney and gay rights advocate Evan Wolfson — the man known as the architect of the equal marriage movement — and his team as they wage a decades-long battle to legalize same-sex marriage that leads all the way to the United States Supreme Court. The film serves as both a primer for social change and a behind-the-scenes look at how regular people can actually make a difference.

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series is sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach and Services. The theme for this year’s series is Rights, Resistance, Resilience, and it will explore themes of marginalization, immigration, the criminal justice system, isolation, prejudice, solidarity, community, equity and liberation.

For more information, visit ithaca.edu/lgbt.