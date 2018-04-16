Izzy Award Ceremony Will Bring Four Top Journalists to Ithaca College April 24

Four journalists who published path-breaking journalism in 2017 that exposed political corruption, environmental hazards and militarism will be honored at Ithaca College on Tuesday, April 24, with the presentation of the 10th annual Izzy Award for outstanding achievement in independent media. The 7 p.m. ceremony in Emerson Suites, Campus Center, is free and open to the public.



In a year when in-depth journalism from non-corporate news sources gained importance, the Izzy Award judges are honoring:

Lee Fang, investigative reporter on political corruption for The Intercept

Dahr Jamail, reporter on climate change disruption at Truthout

Sharon Lerner, who covers environmental racism and toxins at The Intercept

Todd Miller, author of “Storming the Wall: Climate Change, Migration and Homeland Security”

The honored journalists will all give talks and discuss their work at the ceremony, with a book signing to follow.



Presented by the Park Center for Independent Media (PCIM), the Izzy Award is named in honor of the late I.F. “Izzy” Stone, the dissident journalist who launched I.F. Stone’s Weekly in 1953 and challenged McCarthyism, the Vietnam War, racial injustice and government deceit.



Previous winners of the Izzy Award are Glenn Greenwald, Amy Goodman, Jeremy Scahill, Robert Scheer, City Limits, Sharif Abdel Kouddous, Center for Media and Democracy/“ALEC Exposed,” Mother Jones, John Carlos Frey, Nick Turse, Naomi Klein, David Sirota, Jamie Kalven, Brandon Smith, Inside Climate News/“Exxon: The Road Not Taken,” Shane Bauer, Seth Freed Wessler, Ari Berman and the producers of “America Divided.”



Based in the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College, the Park Center for Independent Media is a center for the study of journalism-oriented media outlets that create and distribute content outside traditional corporate systems and news organizations. For more information, visit ithaca.edu/indy or contact PCIM director Jeff Cohen at jcohen@ithaca.edu.