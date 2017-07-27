New York Voices Returns to Ithaca College for Vocal Jazz Camp

For the second year, the renowned New York Voices vocal group will bring its summer Vocal Jazz Camp to Ithaca College. Founded by alumni of the Ithaca College School of Music, the award–winning quartet will also give two public performances during the camp, which is being held July 31–Aug. 6.

New York Voices

The camp is open to high school and college students, professional musicians, choral directors and anyone interested in improving and developing their knowledge of the vocal jazz genre.

Over the course of the week, campers will have the opportunity to work in one-on-one sessions and master classes with New York Voices members Peter Eldridge ’82, Darmon Meader ’84, Kim Nazarian ’83 and Lauren Kinhan; participate in daily coachings on interpretation and improvisation of vocal jazz; and sing in open mic sessions and as part of a vocal jazz ensemble. The camp faculty also includes longtime friends and colleagues Jay Ashby ’84, Greg Jasperse and Rosana Eckert.

With deep interests rooted in jazz, Brazilian, R & B, classical and pop, New York Voices is known for its inspired arrangements and unparalleled vocal blend. The group tours the world regularly and has performed on a dozen recordings, including “Live at Manchester Craftmen’s Guild: Count Basie Orchestra with New York Voices,” which won the 1996 Grammy Award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Performance.

Founded in 1986, New York Voices originally began as an invitational alumni ensemble that toured the European jazz festival circuit. Meader, Eldridge and Nazarian remain from the original group, with Kinhan joining in 1992 to cement its status as a quartet. Along with extensive concert performances and recording schedules, New York Voices also works in the field of education, giving clinics at colleges and high schools throughout the world.

Vocal Jazz Camp Public Performance Schedule

Monday, July 31

8 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center

Camp Faculty Concert

Free

Tuesday, Aug. 1

8 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center

New York Voices in Solo Sets Concert

Tickets $10, available at newyorkvoices.com/summer-camp/register

Wednesday, Aug. 2

8 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center

Campers Concert

Free

Friday, Aug. 4

8 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center

Campers Concert

Free

Saturday, Aug. 5

4 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center

Campers Ensemble Concert

Free

8 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center

New York Voices in Concert

Tickets $20, available at newyorkvoices.com/summer-camp/register

For more information, visit www.newyorkvoices.com/summer-camp.