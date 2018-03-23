Nickie Griesemer Makes History in Winning One- and Three- Meter Dives at NCAA Championships
Graduate student and diver Nickie Griesemer wasn't content simply making Ithaca College history at the 2018 NCAA National Division III Championships. Two days after taking home first-place in the one-meter springboard event and becoming the first member of the women’s diving team to win a national championship, Griesemer went out and captured a second title, this time in the three-meter event.
Nickie Griesemer at the 2018 NCAA National Championships. (Photo by D3Photography)
After leading through the preliminaries in the one-meter with a score of 447.05, she captured the top spot with a total of 467.60 points. Griesemer narrowly edged out Centre College's Sarah Hayhurst, who finished second with 466.55 points.
In the three-meter, Griesemer was in 2nd place after the preliminaries. But she uncorked her best dive of the day in the finals to earn a score of 516.30, comfortably ahead of MIT's Blake Zhou, who finished with 508.85.
Griesemer was the third IC student-athlete to win a national championship in the winter sports season, joining wrestler Ben Brisman ’20 and pole vaulter Katherine Pitman ’17, D.P.T. ’19. The 27th student-athlete to win a championship while on South Hill, Griesemer’s titles were the 42nd and 43rd individual national championship in Ithaca College history.