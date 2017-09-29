Norwegian Trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth to Perform at Ithaca College

Acclaimed Norwegian trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth will give a free public performance at Ithaca College on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The 8:15 p.m. concert in Ford Hall is sponsored by the Robert G. Boehmler Community Foundation.

Accompanying Helseth will be pianist Gunnar Flagstad, with a program that will include works by Bartok, Hindemith, Shostakovich and Weill.

An artist who challenges the boundaries of genre with an intensely creative, open-minded philosophy, Helseth has rapidly established herself as one of the foremost trumpet soloists of our time, garnering critical acclaim for her soulful, lyrical sound and collaborative approach to music-making. She released her latest recording, “Never Going Back,” in August.

Helseth has worked with some of the world’s leading orchestras, including the Vienna Philharmonia, BBC Philharmonic, Danish Radio Symphony, Zurich Chamber Orchestra and Mozarteum Salzburg. She has also played numerous European festivals with her ten-piece, all-female brass ensemble tenThing, which made its North American tour debut earlier this year.

Helseth took second prize in the 2006 Eurovision Young Musicians Competition and was honored as “Newcomer of the Year” at the 2013 Echo Klassik Awards.

Robert G. Boehmler, who died in 1998, earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Ithaca College School of Music. A musician and educator, he served as a music teacher in the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District for many years. The foundation was established to support education in the communities in which Boehmler lived.