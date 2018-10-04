Novelist Ayana Mathis to Give Reading at Ithaca College

The Distinguished Visiting Writers Series at Ithaca College will present a reading by novelist Ayana Mathis on Thursday, April 12. Free and open to the public, the reading will be held at 6 p.m. in Handwerker Gallery, Gannett Center, and be followed by a Q&A session and book signing.

Ayana Mathis (photo by Elena Seibert)

Through the trials of one unforgettable family, Mathis’s 2013 debut novel, “The Twelve Tribes of Hattie,” tells the story of the children of the Great Migration, a story of love and bitterness and the promise of a new America. It was named one of the best books of the year by the New York Times and NPR, and was chosen by Oprah Winfrey as the second selection for Oprah’s Book Club 2.0.

Mathis is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and a recipient of the 2014–15 New York Public Library’s Cullman Center Fellowship. Her writing has appeared in Guernica and The Atlantic, among other publications. She is a contributing editor for the literary journal A Public Space, and is currently an assistant professor of English and creative writing at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/dvw.