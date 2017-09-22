Patriarchy is Topic of Talk at Ithaca College

Black feminist writer and teacher Brittney Cooper will kick off the 2017–18 Discussion Series hosted by the Ithaca College Center for the Study of Culture, Race, and Ethnicity (CSCRE). Her talk, titled “Patriarchy Still a Problem? An Intersectional Interrogation,” is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. in Clark Lounge, Campus Center. It is free and open to the public.

An associate professor of women’s and gender studies and of Africana studies at Rutgers University, Cooper co-founded the popular Crunk Feminist Collective blog. She is the author of “Beyond Respectability: The Intellectual Thought of Race Women” and the forthcoming “Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower.”

Cooper is a contributing writer for Cosmopolitan.com and a former contributor to Salon.com. Her cultural commentary has been featured on NPR, PBS and MSNBC as well as in the New York Times, Washington Post, Ebony and Essence.

The theme of this year’s CSCRE Discussion Series is Intersectionality and Resistance. It will focus on the difficult work of creating resistance movements and scholarly analyses that address intersectional forms of oppression. The series will not only re-introduce people to the concept of intersectionality but highlight useful tactics for resisting interlocking oppressions in contemporary society.

