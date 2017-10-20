Presentation at Ithaca College on Female Hip-Hop Artists

Two Ithaca College faculty members will give an interactive presentation on “ratchetness” and self-proclaimed hoes turned hip-hop artists on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Free and open to the public, “Let the Hoes Speak: Cardi B & CupcakKe, Rethinking Intersectionality Through Ratchetness” will be held at 6 p.m. in Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center.

The presentation is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Culture, Race, and Ethnicity (CSCRE) Discussion Series and will be given by Nicole Horsley, assistant professor in the CSCRE, and Ashley Hall, assistant professor of communication studies.

Ashley Hall (left) and Nicole Horsley

They will discuss how these rappers create a broader context for examining and expanding the concept of intersectionality as a lived praxis for black female artists.

Horsley’s research explores how black women resist sexual oppression through reclaiming fatness, queer identities, ratchet and gendered non-conforming bodies. Hall’s research interests focus on the intersectional relationship between the politics of gendered blackness, class, and sexual expression as it pertains to the development of black female personhood.

For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/cscre.