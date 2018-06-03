Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado has co-edited a book titled “Latinx/a/os in Higher Education,” which explores the experience of Latinx/a/o students and professionals and the issues and conditions that influence their success. The book was released Monday, March 5.

Angela Batista, Shirley M. Collado and David Perez at the NASPA conference book panel.

The day of the book’s release, Collado and co-editors Angela Batista, Champlain College’s vice president of student life; and David Perez II, associate professor of student affairs in higher education at Miami University of Ohio; presented their work in Philadelphia at the national conference for Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, known as NASPA. Following the presentation, the co-editors held a book signing.

“This book is very much about intersectionality across factors like age, gender, sexuality, citizenship and class. In this way, it is a unique and rich resource that can serve as a guide to Latinx individuals and allies by showcasing the journey and experiences of current Latinx students, faculty and staff,” Collado said. “It was such an honor to work on this project with Angela, David and our contributing authors. Sharing this work with the NASPA community at a time when the demographics of our nation are dramatically shifting allows for a critical dialogue around how we can cultivate the right set of conditions to diversify pathways to success.”

According to 2016 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Hispanic population of the United States reached 56.6 million as of July 1, 2015, with Hispanics constituting 17.6 percent of the nation’s total population. These numbers represent an increase of 2.2 percent between 2014 and 2015. By 2060, the Hispanic population in the United States is projected to rise to 119 million, or 28.6 percent of the nation’s total population.

The book is organized in five sections and explores a number of critical topics, including:

• The current Latinx/a/o enrollment and success landscape

• Closing the attainment gap for Latinx/a/o students

• Advocacy and policymaking, with in-depth discussion of legislative policies and institutional practices related to undocumented students

• Identity, cultural values, norms, gender and sexuality in the Latinx/a/o community

• Advancing an anti-deficit achievement framework

• Developing pathways to access and success for Latinx/a/o students, particularly the role of community colleges and honors programs