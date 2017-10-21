President Collado Joins Higher Ed Leaders in Urging Congressional Action to Protect Dreamers

Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado is among the nearly 800 presidents of colleges and universities across the nation who have signed a letter that urges Congress to pass legislation to protect “Dreamers”—those who have status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy that was rescinded in September by President Trump.

“Colleges and universities have seen these remarkable people up close, in our classrooms and as our colleagues and friends,” the letter states. “Despite the challenges they face, they have made incredible contributions to our country and its economy and security. They should continue to be able to do so. If we are unable to protect these Dreamers, we will be shutting the door to an entire generation of individuals who seek to contribute their best to America.”

The letter was coordinated by the American Council on Education (ACE) on behalf of the Protect Dreamers Higher Education Coalition, which is made up of major higher education associations representing a broad range of institutions and groups at U.S. colleges and universities.

President Collado had previously communicated to the Ithaca College community her concern for the decision to terminate the DACA program and expressed her hope that Congress will enact legislation that protects these promising young people.

The letter to the leaders of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives says that the signers “stand ready to work with Congress in a bipartisan manner to address this issue as quickly as possible.”