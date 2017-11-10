Project Look Sharp Gets Support from Major PR Firm

Ithaca College’s media literacy program, Project Look Sharp, will receive support from Ketchum Inc., a major public relations firm. CEO Rob Flaherty announced Ketchum’s decision in the industry magazine PR Week, stating that teaching future generations to be media literate is crucial to fighting against fake news.

“Now, more than ever, we need to hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards and support media literacy programs for current and future generations,” Flaherty wrote. “It’s a smart investment, and now is the time to do it.”

Ketchum’s support for Project Look Sharp was facilitated by 2013 Ithaca College alumnus Marc Phillips, who works at the firm. “I felt it was a perfect opportunity to connect two parts of my life instrumental in shaping me into who I am today — my alma mater and my workplace,” said Phillips. “I’ve been fortunate to be a student and colleague at organizations that value the importance of meritocracy — that ideas can come from every level.”

Project Look Sharp provides teaching and learning materials to schools to teach media. It also provides free workshops and speakers for teachers and educational services.