Provocative Sports Journalist Dave Zirin to Speak at Ithaca College

Award-winning sports journalist and critic Dave Zirin will present “The Politics of Sports and Sports Journalism” at Ithaca College on Thursday, October 12. Free and open to the public, his 7 p.m. talk in Emerson Suites is sponsored by the college’s Park Center for Independent Media. It will be followed by a book signing.

Zirin produces the weekly Edge of Sports podcast and column. He is not only the sports editor at The Nation magazine, he is the first sports writer in the magazine’s 150 years of existence. Renowned New York Times columnist Robert Lipsyte has called him “the best sportswriter in the United States.”

Among the eight books Zirin has authored or co-authored are “Game Over: How Politics Has Turned the Sports World Upside Down” — which Christine Brennan of USA Today called “the perfect book for our time in sports” — “Welcome to the Terrordome: The Pain, Politics, and Promise of Sports” and “A People’s History of Sports in the United States.” Written with Olympic track athlete John Carlos, “The John Carlos Story: The Sports Moment that Changed the World” was nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

Zirin has earned a New York Press Club Award for feature reporting on sports and a National Headliner Award for online magazine writing, among other honors.

Based in Ithaca College's Roy H. Park School of Communications, the Park Center for Independent Media is a national center for the study of media outlets that create and distribute content outside traditional corporate systems.