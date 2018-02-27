Renowned Kazakh Pianist Jania Aubakirova to Perform at Ithaca College

Renowned Kazakh pianist Jania Aubakirova will give a free public recital of works by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven and Chopin at Ithaca College. Free and open to the public, her performance will be held on Thursday, March 1, at 7 p.m. in the Hockett Family Recital Hall.

Aubakirova has been honored in her native country of Kazakhstan and around the world, winning the Grand Prix of the Long-Thibaud Piano Competition. She appears regularly with well-known orchestras throughout Europe, Central Asia and the United States. Aubakirova is also an active pedagogue, teaching at the Kazakh National Kurmangazy Conservatoire since 1983 and spearheading many educational initiatives in her country. She is also regularly invited to teach and conduct master classes worldwide.

Aubakirova’s recital will feature Bach’s Italian Concerto, Mozart’s Piano Sonata, K. 330, and Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor, commonly known as the “Pathétique” sonata. The second half of the program will feature a selection of Chopin waltzes, nocturnes and ballades.