Retired Army Captain to Speak on Leadership in Ithaca College Lecture

While on patrol as an infantry reconnaissance platoon leader in Baghdad in 2004, William B. Reynolds III was injured by an improvised explosive device, which would result in nearly two dozen surgeries and the eventual amputation of his left leg above the knee. He has since gone on to earn multiple medals as an adaptive athlete and serve as an advocate for wounded warriors and others facing physical and mental challenges.

William B. Reynolds III

The now-retired U.S. Army captain will discuss “Unifying Leadership in Adverse Times” at Ithaca College on Monday, Oct. 16. His 7 p.m. talk in Emerson Suites is free and open to the public.

His talk will also be streamed live online, and will be available for archived viewing within a week following the lecture at ithaca.edu/jahn-series.

The son of immigrants from Guyana, Reynolds is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he earned a systems engineering degree and competed as an NCAA Division I gymnast.

After medically retiring from the Army, Reynolds earned his M.B.A. and joined Deloitte Consulting, where he currently works with the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs to support the Interagency Care Coordination Committee in helping simplify the transition for service members who require complex care.

William B. Reynolds III competes at the 2017 Invictus Games.

Reynolds was a founding board member for Team Red, White and Blue, an organization committed to enriching the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to people in their community through physical and social activity. He co-founded Outdoor Adventures for Sacrifice in Service (OASIS) Adaptive Sports, and currently serves on the boards for Disabled Sports USA, EquiCenter (Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies), the Positivity Project (positive psychology character mentorship for youth) and US Military Endurance Sports.

An avid cyclist and runner, Reynolds has competed in events such as the Warrior Games and Invictus Games, where he was the captain of the U.S. team and won bronze medals in the 1,500 meter run and wheelchair rugby last month in Toronto. He is a U.S. Paralympics team hopeful.

Reynolds’ appearance is sponsored by the Jahn Family Civic Leadership Series, established by Robert Jahn Jr. to support the ROTC program at Ithaca College.