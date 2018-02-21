Susan Sontag Documentary Screening and Discussion at Ithaca College

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series at Ithaca College will show the documentary “Regarding Susan Sontag” on Thursday, Feb. 22. The 6 p.m. screening in Handwerker Gallery will be followed by a discussion with Jennifer Spitzer, assistant professor of English. It is free and open to the public.

Passionate and gracefully outspoken throughout her career, Susan Sontag became one of the most important literary, political and feminist icons of her generation. The documentary explores Sontag’s life through evocative experimental images; archival materials; accounts from friends, family, colleagues and lovers; as well as her own words. “Regarding Susan Sontag” is a fascinating look at a towering cultural critic and writer whose works on photography, war, illness, and terrorism still resonate today.

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen Series is sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach, and Services, and this screening is being held in collaboration with the Women’s and Gender Studies Program. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/lgbt.