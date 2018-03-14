Tech Innovation Highlights Ithaca College's Educational Technology Day

Autonomous vehicles, assistive technologies, collegiate eSports, cybersecurity and the future of glass and will be on display and under discussion at Ithaca College’s 28th annual Educational Technology Day on Thursday, March 22. Free and open to the public, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the Campus Center.

Sponsored by Ithaca College Information Technology Services, Ed Tech Day is the largest multi-platform, multi-vendor technology show for higher education in the upstate New York area, regularly attracting over 1,600 attendees from the higher ed, K–12, business and local communities. Among the vendors showcasing their products will be Apple, Microsoft, SnapLogic, DynTek, HelioCampus, 3D Game Market, Ricoh and Corning.

Local and national thought leaders, along with vendor representatives, will present educational sessions on a variety of topics, while a special track will focus on innovations and best practices in using technology for teaching and learning.

Among the presentation topics will be:

Smart Phones to Enhance Classroom Engagement

Assistive Technology in Higher Education

Where Will Our Cars Take Us? The Technology and Impact of Self-driving Cars

eSports Explosion: Keuka College’s Entry into Varsity Video-gaming

The Glass Age (Reflections on A Day Made of Glass)

Colleges under Attack: Cybercrime in Higher Education

Creating an Awesome Student Experience by Delivering Any App to Any Device

Free parking will be available in campus lots, with shuttle bus service to the Campus Center.

The complete schedule for the day, including a full list of participating vendors, can be found on the Ed Tech Day website at www.ithaca.edu/edtechday.