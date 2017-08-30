Tenured News Broadcaster, Ithaca College Alumnus Don Alhart Receives Guinness World Record

A mere 50 years and 179 days.

That’s all it took for Don Alhart to snag the Guinness World Record for longest career as a television newscaster. The 1966 graduate of Ithaca College was recently recognized by the organization for his tenure on the airwaves.



Don Alhart, then and now.

Alhart has spent his entire career at WHAM, an ABC-affiliate in Rochester, New York. Though the recognition from Guinness came in August 2017, the actual record was achieved on December 2, 2016. Alhart has continued working since then, adding to his record.

In 2014, the alumni magazine IC View featured Don and his son Jon, who graduated IC in 2001 and also worked in broadcasting until going into the advertising industry.