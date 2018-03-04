Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock’s “The Diary of Adam and Eve,” a musical based on the works of Mark Twain, will be performed at the Earl McCarroll Studio Theatre. Performances are free and will be held on April 7, 8, 9, 13 and 14 at 8 p.m., with matinees on April 8 and 14 at 2 p.m.

Reservations are recommended and can be made on Facebook or by emailing icstudio2tam@gmail.com. Tickets must be picked up at the entrance to the theatre on the ground floor of Dillingham Center at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the performance.

The Diary of Adam and Eve opens April 7.

Adapted from two of Twain’s short stories, “The Diary of Adam and Eve” chronicles the complete lives of Adam and Eve from their births into the Garden of Eden until their last dying day, telling a story of human connection, empathy and loss.

Harnick and Bock are best known for their Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musicals “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Fiorello!”

The cast of “The Diary of Adam and Eve” includes Danielle Newmark ’18, Ali Bourzgui ’21, Kylie Heyman ’19, Megan Johnson ’20 and Erik Martenson ’21. The production is directed by Jordy Diaz ’18, assistant directed by Jada Boggs ’20. Music direction is provided by Zeek Smith, M.M. ’17. The design team includes scenic designer Ravin Bartlett ’20, costume designer Nico Gonzalez ’20, lighting designer Indigo Shea ’19 and sound designer Toast DiNapoli ’19. The stage manager is Amanda Balter ’19. The assistant stage manager and dramaturg is Kaylah Marr ’20.

A nationally recognized professional theatre-training program, the Department of Theatre Arts attracts students from across the globe. Throughout the school year, undergraduate students present all aspects of theatre in a professional model.

Dillingham Center proudly accommodates all patrons. Individuals with special needs are asked to contact 607-274-3224 or email icstudio2tam@gmail.com to request accommodations as soon as possible.