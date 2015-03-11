The Ithacan Wins Top Journalism Awards

The Ithacan, Ithaca College’s student-run newspaper, has been recognized as one of the country’s best by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA). The newspaper won a Silver Crown Award at the 2018 College Media Convention on March 8 in New York City.

The Ithacan won in the “hybrid” category, described as “a publication that works to combine their digital and print publications as one.” The award was presented for work during the 2016-2017 academic year.

The Ithacan staff pose with their Silver Crown Award. (Photo courtesy of CSPA)

“The consistency with which The Ithacan is recognized with the highest scholastic and professional journalism awards is an important measure of the journalistic excellence of the paper,” said Michael Serino, student media advisor at the college. “It represents objective validation by the top journalism organizations in the country.”

The Ithacan was also recognized for its writing. “A Senseless Tragedy,” written by Kayla Dwyer ’17, won second place in the CSPA Gold Circle Award competition.

"These awards reflect the hard work that our staff puts in week to week and the high quality of the journalism we produce for the campus community," said Aidan Quigley, the Ithacan’s editor-in-chief.

The CSPA is an international student press association, founded in 1925, whose goal is to unite student journalists and faculty advisors at schools and colleges through educational conferences, idea exchanges, textbooks, critiques and award programs.