Black History Month Events at Ithaca College

Black History Month will be recognized throughout February at Ithaca College. The collection of culturally rich programs and educational events sponsored by the Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Affairs aims to highlight heroes and empower the campus community to reflect on the past while creating dialogue and action for the present day and future.

All of the below events are free and open to the public.

Thursday, Feb. 2

“13th” Screening and Dialogue

7 p.m., Clark Lounge, Campus Center

Slavery. Jim Crow. Criminalization. Links in a chain of racial inequality, forged by political and economic motives. In “13th,” a thought-provoking documentary by Ava DuVernay, scholars, activist and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom. A dialogue led by IC student leaders will immediately follow the showing.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

“Major!” Screening

7 p.m., Textor 101

This documentary explores the life of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a formerly incarcerated black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years. Miss Major is a veteran of the Stonewall rebellion, survivor of Attica State Prison, former sex worker and community leader. Her personal story and activism for transgender civil rights intersect LGBT struggles for justice and equality from the 1960s to today. Sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach & Services.

Monday, Feb. 13

Activists on Activists with Drew Drake.

7 p.m., Klingenstein Lounge, Campus Center

Activists on Activists connects current students with social change agents for the opportunity to bring dialogue around continued action and advocacy post-undergraduate experience. Drew Drake is a New York City-based performing artist who has traveled the world. His recent project, “The Soulfood Sessions: A Poetry Mixtape,” is his first collection of work, addressing a range of issues including veteran rights, the impact of capitalism and racism on college athletics, inherent fears, faith, and the ongoing journey of self-love.

Saturday, February 18

2nd Annual Showcase of Blackness, Hosted by Sister 2 Sister

6 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center

This showcase of talent and excellence explores topics pertinent to the collective and individual identity and experiences of “Blackness” from the past and into the 21st century. Ithaca College students give voice to their truths through spoken word, art, music, song, step and dance.

Thursday, February 23

Activists on Activists with Jewel Cadet

7 p.m., Emerson Suites, Campus Center

As a survivor of same-sex intimate partner violence, Cadet has always been passionate about the right for marginalized people to navigate this world free from violence. She is the Program Manager for Youth and Community Empowerment at the Center for Anti-Violence Education in Brooklyn and one of the New York City Chapter Co-Chairs of Black Youth Project 100. Cadet boldly claims all of her intersecting identities as she fights for her ultimate freedom and the freedom of those around her.

Monday, Feb. 20–Friday, Feb. 24

Winter Week, sponsored by the African Latino Society

A weeklong celebration and recognition of black excellence through various outlets of engagement with the campus and local communities. Details TBA.