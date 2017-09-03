Ithaca College Board of Trustees Grants Tenure, Promotion and Emeritus Status

Congratulations to the current and retired members of the faculty who have been recognized by the Ithaca College Board of Trustees. The board granted emeritus status to eight former faculty members and awarded promotions and/or tenure to 19 current faculty members at its March meeting.

The following retired faculty members were named professor emeritus:

School of Business

Department of Finance and International Business

Raquib Zaman, who retired in May 2014.

School of Health Sciences and Human Performance

Department of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology

Richard Schissel, who retired in May 2015.



School of Humanities and Sciences

Department of Biology

Bruce Smith, who retired in May 2014.



Department of Communication Studies

Howard Erlich, who retired in May 2015.



Department of Mathematics

Martin Sternstein, who retired in May 2016.



School of Music

Department of Music Education

Mark Fonder, who retired in May 2015.



Department of Music Performance

Phiroze Meta, who retired in May 2015.



Department of Music Theory, History and Composition

Dana Wilson, who retired in May 2016.

The following associate professors were awarded tenure:

School of Humanities and Sciences

Department of Modern Languages and Literatures

Marella Feltrin-Morris, who received her two Ph.Ds. and an M.A. from Binghamton University and laurea from Ca’ Foscari University of Venice.



Roy H. Park School of Communications

Department of Journalism

James Rada, who received his Ph.D. from the University of Georgia, and M.S. and B.A. from San Diego State University.

The following faculty members were awarded tenure and promoted from assistant to associate professor:

School of Business

Department of Management

Narges Kasiri, who received her Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University, M.S. from Eastern Michigan University and B.S. from Sharif University of Technology.



Department of Sport Management and Media

Won Yul Bae, who received his Ph.D. from Indiana University, M.S. from Ohio University, B.S. from the University of Utah and B.A. from Dan Kook University.



School of Health Sciences and Human Performance

Department of Exercise and Sport Sciences

Patrick McKeon, who received his Ph.D. from the University of Virginia, M.S. from the Arizona School of Health Sciences and B.S. from Springfield College.



Department of Occupational Therapy

Michelle Bradshaw, who received her D.C. from New York Chiropractic College and B.S. from Boston University.



School of Humanities and Sciences

Department of Biology

David Gondek, who received his Ph.D. from Dartmouth Medical School and two B.S. degrees from SUNY, Geneseo.

Ian Woods, who received his Ph.D., B.S. and B.A. from Stanford University.



Department of Economics

Jennifer Tennant, who received her Ph.D. from the City University of New York, M.A. from Columbia University and B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley.



Department of English

Christopher Holmes, who received his Ph.D. and M.A.T. from Brown University, M.A. from Middlebury College and B.A. from Bates College.



Departments of Mathematics and Education

Cristina Gómez, who received her Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and B.S. from Universidad Pedagόgica Nacional.



Department of Physics and Astronomy

Matthew Price, who received his Ph.D., M.S. and B.S. from Oregon State University, and an additional M.S. from the University of Oklahoma.



Department of Theatre Arts

Chrystyna Dail, who received her Ph.D. and M.A. from the University of Maryland, and B.A. from Pennsylvania State University.



Department of Writing

Mary Lourdes Silva, who received her Ph.D. and M.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and M.F.A. and B.A. from California State University, Fresno.



School of Music

Department of Music Education

James Mick, who received his Ph.D. from Florida State University, M.M. from Ithaca College and B.M. from Texas Christian University.



Department of Music Performance

Ivy Walz, who received her Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati and M.M. and B.M. from Ithaca College.



Department of Music Theory, History and Composition

Sara Haefeli, who received her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois and M.M. and B.M. from the University of Northern Colorado.

S. Alexander Reed, who received his Ph.D. and M.A. from the University of Pittsburgh, and B.M. and B.A. from the College of Wooster.



Roy H. Park School of Communications

Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies

Andrew Utterson, who received his Ph.D. and M.A. from the University of London and B.A. from the University of Kent.