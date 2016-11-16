MONDAY, NOV. 28

MUSIC

Guest euphonium recital by Bastien Baumet, principal euphonium player of the Paris Brass Band; 7 p.m., Nabenhauer Recital Room, Whalen Center.

READING

Distinguished Visiting Writers Series reading by novelist Dana Spiotta, author of “Innocents and Others”; 7:30 p.m., Clark Lounge, Egbert Hall.

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

MUSIC

Concert by the Jazz Repertory Ensemble, featuring works by Duke Ellington, Gil Evans, Thad Jones, Oliver Nelson and Bill Holman; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

THEATRE

Ithaca College Theatre staging of “Winter Bodies,” a dance performance inspired by the winter solstice that puts bodies in motion as the world turns toward long nights and inner light; 8 p.m., Hoerner Theatre, Dillingham Center (admission charged).

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

MUSIC

Winter Choral Concert; 8:15 p.m., Ford Hall, Whalen Center.

ALL EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED.