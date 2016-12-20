While most eyes are cast toward their televisions in the waning hours of Dec. 31 to watch the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square, another iconic symbol of the New Year transition will take place for the 51st time in central New York.

Every year in the days leading up to Jan. 1, Ithaca College lights the windows of the East and West Towers to display the final two numbers of the current year. At midnight the number changes to ring in the start of the New Year.



This vintage photo shows the East and West Towers in 1972. The IC tradition began seven years earlier.

The tradition dates back to 1965, when the two 14-story residence halls opened on the college’s campus, and was only cancelled once, due to the energy crisis in the early 1970s. Read more about the lighting of the Ithaca College towers in this piece from last year, which marked the 50th occurrence of the event.