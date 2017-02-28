Ithaca College Screens Documentary on LGBT Youth Theater Troupe

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series at Ithaca College will host a free public showing of “The Year We Thought About Love” on Tuesday, March 7. The documentary about one of the oldest queer youth theater troupes in America will be screened at 7 p.m. in Textor 101.

“The Year We Thought About Love” goes behind the scenes of the Boston-based True Colors: OUT Youth Theater, with the camera slipping into classrooms, kitchens, subways and rehearsal rooms to observe this fearless and endearing troupe. The film introduces a transgender teenager kicked out of her house, a devout Christian challenging his church’s homophobia and a girl who prefers to wear boys’ clothing even as she models dresses on the runway. After the Boston Marathon bombs explode yards from their rehearsal space, the troupe becomes even more determined to share their stories of love to help heal their city.

The Out of the Closet and Onto the Screen series is sponsored by the Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach, and Services. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/sacl/lgbt.