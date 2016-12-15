National Association Honors Gerontology Institute Faculty Member

Lisa A. Kendall, a faculty member in the Ithaca College Gerontology Institute, is the recipient of the Association for Gerontology in Higher Education (AGHE) Part-time/Adjunct Faculty Honor. She will be presented with the award at the annual meeting of the AGHE in Miami, Florida, next March.

The purpose of the honor is to recognize the contribution and dedication of part-time and/or adjunct faculty who teach gerontology and/or geriatrics courses. Nominees must demonstrate high quality teaching and long-term commitment to gerontology and/or geriatrics education both in the classroom and beyond.

Kendall has been an instructor in the Gerontology Institute, teaching one section of Fieldwork in Gerontology each fall and spring semester, since 2011.

She was nominated for the award by Associate Professor Elizabeth J. Bergman, who noted that Kendall “brings her vast wealth of professional and clinical experience serving older adults to the mentorship of Ithaca College students, each of whom works one-to-one and in small groups with older adults for nearly 100 hours in the context of this course. Instructor Kendall is keenly attuned and extremely responsive to student needs and she thoughtfully tailors each student’s experience to match their interests and professional goals.”

In addition to her work at Ithaca College, Kendall is a social work psychotherapist and clinical gerontologist who works with elders, care partners and others who live with chronic health and cognitive issues, and supports healing for survivors of trauma and loss. She earned her MSW from Marywood College, received advanced certification in Clinical Social Work in Gerontology, and is an educator and mentor for The Eden Alternative. She is committed to using person-directed, trauma-informed, and strengths-based approaches to maximize well-being for every member of the care partner team.