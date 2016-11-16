Novelist Dana Spiotta to Give Reading at Ithaca College

Novelist Dana Spiotta will read from her works at Ithaca College on Monday, Nov. 28. Part of the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series, her presentation will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Clark Lounge, Egbert Hall. It is free and open to the public.

Spiotta is the author of four novels: “Innocents and Others”; “Stone Arabia,” which was a National Book Critics Circle Award Finalist in fiction; “Eat the Document,” which was a finalist for the National Book Award and a recipient of the Rosenthal Foundation Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters; and “Lightning Field.”

Winner of the 2008–9 Rome Prize from the American Academy in Rome, Spiotta has also been recognized as a Guggenheim Fellow and a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellow. She teaches in the M.F.A. program in creative writing at Syracuse University.

In addition to offering a public reading, the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series gives advanced writing students at Ithaca College the opportunity to participate in workshops that allow them to learn from some of America’s foremost writers. For more information, visit www.ithaca.edu/dvw.