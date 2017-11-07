Camp at Ithaca College Introduces High Schoolers to Health Careers

High School students who are considering a career in health care are getting some hands-on experience along with a taste of college life at the HealthQuest camp, being held July 10–14 at Ithaca College. The annual program is sponsored by the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance under the auspices of the Central New York Area Health Education Center (CNYAHEC).

HealthQuest camp at Ithaca College.

Open to students in grades 10–12, HealthQuest gives them the opportunity to learn about career options in such fields as exercise and sport sciences, occupational therapy, physical therapy, therapeutic recreation and speech-language pathology from Ithaca College faculty and student instructors and mentors.

In addition to interactive workshops, the week-long camp includes outings to the Franziska Racker Centers, which serve people with special needs, and the Kendal at Ithaca continuing care retirement community, as well as healthy activities such as organized fitness, swimming and hiking. Campers also have the opportunity to earn CPR/First Aid certification

The CNYAHEC is a not-for-profit organization that promotes efforts to improve health care access, delivery and outcomes in a 14-county region of Central New York.